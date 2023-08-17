2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament
2023 FIBA World Cup: Luka Doncic is chasing gold medal No. 2
Luka Doncic’s 2017 Eurobasket performance is one of the greatest FIBA performances and stories of all time.
Doncic, who made first-team All-NBA last season for the fourth time in his young career, was an appropriately hyped draft prospect at the time. However, he was still unknown to plenty of the basketball world.
Doncic played in Europe, not college basketball, and was coming off his first season where he was a genuine rotation player for Real Madrid. Most American basketball fans had not been able to watch him, and Eurobasket was going to be their first chance to see if the hype was real.
With the extra eyeballs on him, Doncic put on a show.
Alongside then Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic he dazzled viewers everywhere, led Slovenia to their first-ever gold medal, and began what would become a year of winning for the youngster: Real Madrid went on to win the Euroleague and Liga ACB championship that season as well.
Doncic will be looking to grab a second gold medal this summer, but without Dragic or any other NBA teammate for that matter, the road will be incredibly difficult.