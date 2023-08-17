2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament
2023 FIBA World Cup: Can Shai Gilgeous-Alexander make history?
From Steve Nash to Andrew Wiggins, Canada has managed to always have a marquee name in the basketball spotlight. Unfortunately, it has never turned into anything more than that: a big name.
That might change this summer though. Not only is lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander coming off an All-NBA first-team nod, but most of Canada’s best are joining him in the Philippines.
They will be without Jamal Murray and Andrew Wiggins, but plenty of NBA talent endures. Dillon Brooks, Kelly Olynyk, Dwight Powell, R.J. Barrett, Lu Dort, Cory Joseph, Nickeill Alexander-Walker, and Oshae Brissett will rock the red-and-white and aid Canada’s gold medal pursuit.
They’re also positioned well in the bracket, and won’t see the United States until the semifinals.
Plenty of challenges could come before then. Their secondary group could easily feature defending champions Spain, France, and Brazil. All three of those teams are very talented. Their quarterfinal match could easily be Germany, Slovenia, or Australia.
One bad game against any of those three and they’ll be heading home without a medal.
Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada are the second-best team in this tournament on paper. They control their own destiny in their bid to make history.