2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament

2023 FIBA World Cup: How far can Bogdan Bogdanovic take Serbia?
Serbia is a basketball-obsessed country. Darko Milicic aside, the country has turned out some of the greatest to ever play the game: from Dejan Bodiroga, Peja Stojakovic, and Vlade Divac to Milos Teodosic, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Nikola Jokic.
Basketball is in this country’s blood.
However, reigning champion and two-time MVP Jokic won’t be playing in this summer’s tournament. Neither will other NBA players Vasilije Micic and Aleksej Pokusevski.
Serbia is clearly not at their best when they don’t have their best, but they will still have Bogdanovic who can light it up when he gets hot.
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic will join Bogdanovic, alongside a smorgasbord of skilled experienced overseas players.
Serbia’s got a reasonably clear path as well. They should be able to win their first two groups and likely draw Lithuania in the quarterfinals while being on the opposite side of the United States in the bracket.
Should the stars align, Serbia could win gold without their stars.