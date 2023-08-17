2023 FIBA World Cup: 5 best international players in the tournament
2023 FIBA World Cup: Are Franz Wagner and Germany the biggest underdogs of the tournament?
Dirk Nowitzki has been out of the game for some time now, but we are finally starting to see the seeds he planted for German basketball grow.
The Germans will have four NBA players for the FIBA World Cup: Franz Wagner, his brother Mo Wagner, Dennis Schroder, and Daniel Theis.
They also have former Lakers guard Isaac Bonga who played well for Bayern Munich last season and experienced Euroleague players Maodo Lo, Andreas Obst, and Johannes Voigtmann.
The talent is there for them to make a run, but they’re going to need someone to lead the charge. Franz Wagner is perfectly poised to do that.
At only 21 years old, Wagner averaged 18.56 points per game last season on 48/36/84 splits. He’s a versatile and efficient scorer, and a solid defender. If he goes on a hot streak, Germany absolutely has the surrounding pieces to win this tournament.
It’ll be interesting to see if Wagner can rise to the occasion.