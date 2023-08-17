Freddie Freeman is on pace for Dodgers record, but won’t win NL MVP
By Scott Rogust
Freddie Freeman is on pace to tie a single-season team record, but it may not be enough for him to win NL MVP.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are once again pushing for an NL West title for the ninth time in the past 10 seasons. This comes even though they didn’t make a big move this past offseason. However, they did make some moves at the trade deadline, including bringing in Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly from the Chicago White Sox. Now, the Dodgers have a double-digit lead over the San Francisco Giants for first place, thanks in part to their 7-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
In that game, Freeman hit a double in the bottom of the second inning. With that, Freeman is now on pace to break a franchise record.
As Inside the Ravine’s Blake Harris point out, that double is now Freeman’s 69th extra-base hit on the season, and is now on pace to hit 94 extra-base hits. That 94 mark stands as the franchise record for the most extra-base hits by a member of the Dodger organization, set by Babe Herman back in 1930.
Even with being on pace to tie a franchise record, it won’t be enough for Freeman to win the NL MVP for the second time in his career.
While Freeman is yet again having a great season with no signs of slowing down, he may not get enough votes to win the NL MVP award after the year. Why’s that? Well, his former teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., is the frontrunner to win the award, and Freeman’s replacement on the Atlanta Braves, Matt Olson, is also in the running.
Acuña may not lead the league in home runs, but he’s on pace to become just the fifth player ever to record 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. The others were Alfonso Soriano (2006), Alex Rodriguez (1998), Barry Bonds (1996), and Jose Canseco (1988). As of the morning of Aug. 17, Acuña has 27 home runs and 55 stolen bases and is currently on pace to hit 36 home runs. But, a hot slugging streak could help him crack the 40-homer mark.
As for Olson, he currently leads the entire majors with 43 home runs and 107 RBI, while leading the NL with a .615 slugging percentage, a 1.000 OPS, and 278 total bases.
Freeman, meanwhile, leads the majors with 44 doubles. As for the usual stats, Freeman has recorded a .337 batting average, a .414 on-base percentage, a .583 slugging percentage, 23 home runs, 83 RBI, 102 runs, 160 hits, 90 strikeouts, and 55 walks in 119 games played.
While he may not win NL MVP, he is on pace to tie a franchise record.