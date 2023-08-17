MLB Rumors: Astros trade bait, Ozuna’s future, Showalter in trouble?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Will the Mets fire Buck Showalter?
The New York Mets season has not gone according to plan, to say the least. This veteran-laden team has struggled to live up to expectations, so much so that they sold at the trade deadline.
Billy Eppler traded Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and more to replenish a strong farm system. Suddenly, the Mets are planning for 2024 and beyond. If Scherzer is to be believed, next season may be a wash as well.
What does that mean for Buck Showalter? Could he be on the outs, or are the Mets willing to let Buck manage the next great team in Queens several years from now?
Showalter is a veteran manager, and one who has experience leading teams of all shapes and sizes. Previously with both the Yankees and Orioles, he helped young teams grow into the contenders many fans expected them to one day become.
In that sense, Showalter is the right man for the job. He can relate to this clubhouse. However, Showalter is also 67 years old. Perhaps a fresh face, and a younger one, is in order. Were that to be true, some potential replacements are right under Eppler’s nose (and in the front office).
Prior to being named in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal, Carlos Beltran was picked to lead these Mets. Then, just like that, he was swiftly replaced. Beltran deserves his chance at redemption. A.J. Hinch and Alex Cora have received there’s, and it seems like only a matter of time before Beltran is welcomed back into an MLB clubhouse.