MLB Rumors: Aaron Judge disrespect, Cards IL move, and ex-Yankees prospect goes off
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Former Yankees prospect blasts team into oblivion
There’s no shortage of Yankees hate this season. Former Yankees minor-leaguer Ben Ruta was the latest to criticize the franchise for its 2023 disappointments.
Ruta, a 2016 draft pick by New York, spent time with the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate and also had a short stint with the Padres.
On a podcast, Ruta slammed the Yankees for depending too much on analytics, also claiming that the franchise’s farm system, at least, failed to give proper baseball coaching.
"“Fully expect them to clear house in the minor leagues… they will change developmental culture back to old Yankees days. Keep in mind, I played in the Yanks org. before analytics in ’16 to ’18, and then after in ’18 to ’20. Stark difference in development.”"
On track for another underperforming season, the Yankees may have structural issues that extend far beyond the observing eye, and it may be unrealistic to hope for massive improvement within the year.
Last place in the AL East never felt so crummy.