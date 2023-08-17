NBA Rumors: LeBron to surprise team, Knicks out on Embiid, Harden to China?
NBA Rumors: James Harden expresses interest in playing in China
James Harden recently spent time in China selling shoes, wine, and a vision for the future — a future that doesn’t involve him playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
At one event, Harden called Sixers president Daryl Morey “a liar” and vowed never to play for him again. Harden and Morey forged a close relationship during their shared time with the Houston Rockets, but it would appear the Sixers’ reticent offseason maneuvering upset Harden. With no long-term contract offers on the table, Harden opted into the final year of his current deal and demanded a trade. The Sixers recently shut down trade talks, which led to reports that Harden has “no plans” to report to training camp.
Long story short, things are about to get very uncomfortable in Philadelphia in the weeks to come. Daryl Morey and the Sixers have the opportunity to carve out a large chunk of cap space next summer, but wasting a year of Joel Embiid’s prime is a risky bet. One has to imagine the Sixers will eventually trade Harden, but don’t expect more than spare parts in return for the disgruntled 33-year-old with a long history of trade requests.
As Harden continues to seek leverage and a way out of Philadelphia, he recently unfurled a new page in his trade request playbook. Harden expressed interest in playing a season in China, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“Every time I come here, the love is just like… it’s crazy, you know what I mean,” Harden said. “So I feel like they deserve to actually see me come play here.”
Harden probably won’t spend next season in China’s CBA, but he wouldn’t be the first NBA star to make his way there. Stephon Marbury is the most famous for NBAer to play in China, but Harden would be a new high-water mark for the league. He certainly has a profitable business relationship with the country, so one can’t rule out the future possibility. The timing of this statement, however, is not coincidental.