NBA Rumors: LeBron to surprise team, Knicks out on Embiid, Harden to China?
NBA Rumors: Rockets could get between Knicks and Joel Embiid
With the Harden drama reaching a fevered pitch, Joel Embiid’s future with the Sixers has never been on shakier ground. While he remains committed to the franchise at the moment, another sideways season with a roster unprepared to contend could sour the 29-year-old on the team that drafted him.
Embiid has weathered innumerable storms with the Sixers, but a man can only take so much. If he does demand a trade, the New York Knicks are expected to be in hot pursuit. New York has patiently saved up draft capital and trade chips in hopes of landing the right star. The reigning MVP could take the Knicks from plucky underdog to legitimate title contender.
Knicks GM Leon Rose used to represent Embiid as a player agent, so there’s a built-in relationship between Embiid and management. Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart all have Philly ties through Villanova. It’s a natural fit if Embiid does indeed force his way to a new team.
That said, it’s time to pump the breaks a bit on Embiid to New York speculation. Other teams would certainly get in the mix for a perennial MVP candidate and Daryl Morey will always prioritize the best return possible. Kelly Iko of The Athletic pegged the Houston Rockets as a potential threat to New York in the Embiid race. Why? Embiid’s relationship with Ime Udoka, the Rockets’ new head coach who used to work the Sixers’ bench under Brett Brown.
Houston has made a very aggressive pivot toward contention with the signings of Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. The Rockets still have a wealth of picks to move after the initial Harden trade, plus several high-value young players who could pique the Sixers’ interest in advance of a rebuild. Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson are all more valuable than any young player the Knicks can throw in Philly’s direction.