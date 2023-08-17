NFL Rumors: Chiefs trade bait, Dolphins avoid disaster, Vikings UDFA buzz,
NFL Rumors: Dolphins get good news on Terron Armstead injury scare
The Dolphins have already been bit by the injury bug this offseason with Jalen Ramsey suffering a knee injury that will keep him out until December.
So when left tackle Terron Armstead had to be carted off the practice field while not putting any weight on his right leg, fans in Miami were reasonably panicked. Armstead missing significant time in 2023 could be an even bigger issue than Ramsey’s absence.
Fortunately for the Dolphins, it seems that the injury isn’t as bad as it appeared in the moment.
Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network revealed that Armstead texted him, “I’ll be good,” in reference to the injury.
“Armstead will get a MRI to be 100% certain,” Wolfe tweeted. “But it sounds like good news for Armstead, one of Miami’s best players, after practice injury scare.”
Armstead is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season in his debut with Miami. However, he’s dealt with injury issues for much of his career, so the Dolphins may want to wrap him in bubble wrap for the rest of the preseason.