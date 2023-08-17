NFL Rumors: Chiefs trade bait, Dolphins avoid disaster, Vikings UDFA buzz,
NFL Rumors: UDFA Ivan Pace Jr. gets gold star from Vikings
It’s the dream of every NFL team to hit it big in the undrafted free-agent market each year. It looks like the Vikings have done just that.
Ivan Pace Jr., who went undrafted out of Cincinnati, has been a revelation at linebacker so far in Vikings training camp. He made impressive plays in preseason action against the Seahawks, further cementing his place in Minnesota’s 2023 plans.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell gave the rookie high praise, noting his athleticism and ability to shed blocks, via Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings:
"“Gold stars all the way around for Ivan. As I’ve challenged him to do, you’re not just trying to compete to make out team, let’s see where you can go and help us possibly win football games from the jump.”"
It’s clear from O’Connell’s comments that Pace is pushing to see serious playing time this year. Most UDFAs are just trying to earn a roster spot but the linebacker is already out to make the rest of the NFL look silly for not drafting him.
Pace was working with the first team on Wednesday with middle linebacker Brian Asamoah sidelined. Gabe Henderson noted that “he looked like a veteran.”