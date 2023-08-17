NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Could Chiefs trade away a quarterback?
A quarterback surplus is never a bad thing. Kansas City signed Blaine Gabbert for a reason, as the retirement of Chad Henne left a veteran-sized hole on the roster behind Patrick Mahomes. However, Shane Buechele has consistently proven himself as a potential backup QB, whether it be via practice reps or preseason games.
Regular-season action is far different than the preseason, but Buechele has earned the right to be the emergency option behind Mahomes. Ideally, the Chiefs will never have to use him. Gabbert, meanwhile, has done little to impress when thrown into action.
Buechele threw a touchdown pass to Justyn Ross in the team’s first preseason game. While Ross did plenty of work to secure the catch, it’s those kinds of shots Buechele needs to take if he’s ever to take snaps in a regular-season game.
“That was awesome,” Buechele said of Ross’ touchdown grab. “Seeing the smile on his face after he caught that ball was the best part. He did a great job of running the route and just executing the play. I was happy for him. It was awesome.”
Buechele has spent years in Kansas City’s system and formed a connection with many of the returning wideouts. Gabbert, meanwhile, is brand new, and has done little to prove he’s any more than a first-round bust.
Yet, there will always be a need for backup-level passers, especially with all the QB injuries that happen in training camp. Veach can take advantage of that unfortunate fact.