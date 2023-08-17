NFL Rumors: 3 Chiefs who should be traded before the season starts, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
NFL Rumors: Chiefs shouldn’t trade Chris Jones
Chris Jones and the Chiefs front office are in the middle of a contract dispute. It’s hard to ignore the trade rumors which come along with that. Jones is coming off one of his best seasons as a pro, and wants to avoid the franchise tag next offseason. In order to do so, an extension now makes most sense.
Jones is nearing the wrong side of 30 years old. This is his last, best chance to receive a lucrative long-term deal. Veach has made it clear the team has no intention of trading Jones, for what that’s worth:
"“He’s a great player, and he wants a big contract,” Veach said. “He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard. But there’s just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.”"
It’s unclear if Jones wants to be the highest-paid player at his position. That would require the Chiefs to give him Aaron Donald money, which isn’t in the best interest of a Super Bowl-winning team with the intention of building upon its dynasty.
Kansas City and Jones are between a rock and a hard place, but that does not mean a trade is looming, thankfully.