NFL Rumors: David Bakhtiari trade fueled by Aaron Rodgers, stifled by reality
Packers tackle David Bakhtiari was the subject of Jets and Packers trade rumors earlier in the offseason, now Aaron Rodgers has rekindled that flame.
Whenever the Aaron Rodgers trade rumors were swirling like Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt were chasing them this offseason, one of the ideas floated for the New York Jets was to address their offensive line concerns as well by trying to get the Green Bay Packers to include perennial Pro Bowler David Bakhtiari in the deal.
That obviously didn’t happen as Bakhtiari remained among the Cheeseheads and will serve as the blindsided protector for Jordan Love. Rodgers, however, might still be working on trying to force that trade into existence.
On Wednesday, Rodgers quietly tagged Bakhtiari in an Instagram story (on the QB’s backside in the photo of him and Jets wideout Garrett Wilson), leading to speculation that he was hinting at a possible trade.
NFL Rumors: David Bakhtiari trade not on table for Jets and Packers, despite Aaron Rodgers’ efforts
But the truth is that Rodgers is likely just having fun with his longtime friend on the Packers. ESPN insider Adam Schefter confirmed as much as he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday, saying that he hasn’t heard of the Jets trying to trade for Bakhtiari and also hasn’t heard the Packers would want to move their stalwart left tackle.
Well, so much for that trade “rumor” that Rodgers generated out of thin air, whether intentional or not.
The buzz for the possibility of Bakhtiari moving to New York, however, does highlight a crucial point for the Jets in the 2023 season. For all of the brand-name additions and changes the club has undergone, they remain uncertain on the offensive line with Mekhi Becton’s health and inability to stay on the field early in his career combined with relying on players like veterans Duane Brown and Billy Turner.
Robert Saleh, Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets coaches still don’t appear too concerned that Rodgers will be fed to the wolves behind this line, though, which is also important to note. Having said that, if the Packers were to show any inkling of willingness to trade Bakhtiari, the Jets would surely jump at that opportunity.