Pistons projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Detroit Pistons starting small forward: Bojan Bogdanovic
Bojan Bogdanovic was the unlikely hero of Detroit’s injury-ravaged 2023 season. He will take on more of a sidekick role with Cunningham back to full strength, but the Pistons will still rely heavily on Bogdanovic’s shot-making from the wing. He’s a steadying presence for a young group and he figures to have the immediate respect of new head coach Monty Williams.
Bogdanovic was his typically efficient self last season, with averages of 21.3 points and 3.8 rebounds on .488/.411/.884 splits. He attempted six 3-pointers per game and hit them at a prodigious rate, all while providing a regular helping of drives to the rim and pull-up middies.
While Bogey doesn’t provide much value beyond his scoring, he’s an extremely gifted specialist. His counting stats will decrease as his volume decreases, but his percentages should remain sky-high as he receives more assistance in the playmaking department.
Meanwhile, Bogdanovic will tend to difficult defensive assignments on the wing. He has lost more than a step on defense at 34 years old, but the not-so-old heads will remember Bogey checking LeBron during the King’s famous postseason bouts with Indiana. The Pistons can also hand some more challenging matchups off to Cunningham and the newly-arrived Thompson.
Primary backup small forward: Ausar Thompson
Speaking of which, Ausar Thompson figures to play an important role in his first season with the team. Some outlets expect him to start, and eventually, that’s where Detroit should end up. Thompson is a tantalizing offensive and defensive fit next to Cunningham and Ivey in the backcourt, listed at 6-foot-7 with tier-one athleticism and elite playmaking instincts on both ends.
For now, however, the Pistons simply have too many bigs. Thompson is a rookie who doesn’t shoot from the perimeter and he will require an adjustment period. He won’t have many on-ball duties if Cunningham and Ivey stay healthy, but Thompson is a brilliant connective passer who should thrive as a transition outlet with his speed in the open court. He’s a nimble ball-handler too, more than capable of running the show when called upon. His jumper needs work, but there have been positive flashes.
Thompson was an absolute beast on the defensive end in Summer League. That only means so much, but he’s a long and bouncy athlete who gets after it. He’s quick enough to mirror the best guards at the point of attack, explosive enough to block shots from the weak side, and slippery enough to leave the opposition seeing his apparition in passing lanes. Expect a lot of stocks.
Other players who could receive minutes at small forward: Joe Harris, Isaiah Livers, Cade Cunningham
The Pistons took on Joe Harris as a salary dump, but he’s an experienced veteran who shot 42.6 percent from 3-point range last season. Harris remains one of the most reliable spot-up shooters in the game and one has to imagine Monty Williams will derive value from that, especially with Cunningham’s playmaking back in the mix.