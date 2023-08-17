Simone Biles and 4 Olympians to watch in 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
By Marci Rubin
Olympians to watch in 2023 Gymnastics Championships: 2. Suni Lee
Suni Lee was a member of the 2020 silver medal Olympic team in 2021. She earned Olympic gold in the all-around and bronze on the uneven bars. She was an NCAA gymnast at Auburn University for two seasons. In 2022, Lee earned second in the all-around and first on the uneven bars in the NCAA Championship.
Lee decided to end her NCAA career early to focus on training for the next Olympic Games. The 20-year-old then missed part of her sophomore season due to kidney-related health issues, ultimately ending her collegiate career even earlier than planned. One symptom she faces is swollen hands. Lee took time off from training but is now back in the gym training for elite competition with the goal to make the 2024 Olympics. Her health challenges have continued to limit her training.
Despite her health challenges, Lee remains committed to her return to elite competition. In a recent Instagram post, Lee shared that her comeback is about more than gymnastics. “It was me proving to myself that I can overcome hard things,” she stated, “and to hopefully inspire others to never let life’s setbacks stop you from going after your dreams.”
Her comeback proves what a fighter she is.
Lee only participated in two rotations during the Classic earlier this month, vault and balance beam. She earned second place on beam behind Simone Biles, posting a 14.5. As Lee’s training continues to ramp up again, she hopes to return to form. Fans will have a better idea of where she’s at when she performs at the Championships. Lee has had a tough year, but she remains committed to her pursuit of Paris 2024.