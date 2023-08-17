Simone Biles and 4 Olympians to watch in 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
By Marci Rubin
Olympians to watch in 2023 Gymnastics Championships: 1. Simone Biles
It’s an understatement to say Simone Biles is the best gymnast in the world. Biles is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, and she’s tied with Shannon Miller for most Olympic medals by an American artistic gymnast. The two-time Olympian (2016, 2020) is a seven-time Olympic medalist, including four gold, a silver, and two bronze. She holds 25 World Championship medals, including 19 gold, three silver, and three bronze. Biles holds a staggering seven national all-around titles.
Biles prioritized her mental health and physical safety by withdrawing from multiple events at the 2020 Olympic Games in 2021 while experiencing a mental block called the twisties. Her decision to step back and take care of herself was inspirational. Not wanting to end her gymnastics career on that note, Biles decided to make a comeback to elite competition.
With her return at the Core Hydration Classic, Biles proved she’s in fighting form again as she looks ahead to the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 Olympics. She won the Classic by five points over Leanne Wong, which is rare in gymnastics, but it’s what fans have grown accustomed to when Biles is at her best. She also won three out of four apparatus, placing third on the uneven bars. Biles posted a 15.4 on the vault, while the next highest score was 14.65.
Biles has emphasized the importance of continuing to manage her mental health as she navigates the challenges of elite gymnastics. At 26-years-old, her gymnastics looks as phenomenal as ever, which is also rare in women’s gymnastics. The Biles era is not over.
