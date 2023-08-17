Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones starting, JPJ buzz, Big Ben-Ray Lewis
By Kristen Wong
Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones in line for start in Week 2 of preseason
Pittsburgh Steelers first-rounder Broderick Jones could be set to make his first start when Pittsburgh faces the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the preseason.
Jones made his debut in the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Bucs, and his up-and-down performance drew mixed reviews from pundits. It looks like the Georgia product will get a second shot at showcasing his skills this preseason as Jones was given first-team reps in Steelers camp; veteran Dan Moore shifted to the right side to make room for Jones.
The 14th overall pick has battled Moore all camp long for that starting left tackle job, and based on whispers out of camp, the challenger could overthrow the incumbent. Even though Moore has had most of the first-team left tackle snaps, it makes sense for the Steelers to want the prospect they traded up for in the 2023 draft to make an immediate impact.
The Steelers’ latest move in practice confirms that.
Still, the starting left tackle position remains imbued with a lack of clarity. Steelers coaches no doubt want Jones there as soon as possible, but they may want to see him earn it, rather than just hand the reins to him.
Gradually giving Jones more first-team reps throughout camp and hoping he improves week after week could be Pittsburgh’s developmental plan; that way, Jones gets an extra dose of motivation to potentially claim the starting job come the start of the season.