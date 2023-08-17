Steelers Rumors: Broderick Jones starting, JPJ buzz, Big Ben-Ray Lewis
By Kristen Wong
NFL Rumors: Joey Porter Jr. will make his NFL debut on Saturday
Speaking of highly anticipated debuts, Steelers rookie Joey Porter Jr. is also slated to play in Week 2 of the preseason.
The 32nd overall pick in April sat out of the preseason opener due to an ankle injury he picked up in practice. Now that his ankle has presumably healed, Porter is expected to take the field in his NFL debut along with several other projected starters that were held out of Week 1 preseason.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said:
"“We expect all healthy players to play. I am excited about seeing guys for the first time this week that we held out last week like Minkah, Pat, Pete, Cam, T.J., and Joey Porter Jr.”"
Porter’s participation in practice this past week has been limited and he probably won’t get a lot of playing time on Saturday.
That being said, any rookie’s NFL debut (albeit in preseason) is tantalizing, and fans and pundits alike are ready to see Porter in action and play significant minutes this summer.
Along with Porter, fellow defensive backs Patrick Peterson and Keanu Neal are also touted to suit up for the first time at Acrisure Stadium.