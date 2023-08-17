Vikings Rumors: Justin Jefferson disrespect, Jordan Addison injury, rookie LB fights
By Scott Rogust
Vikings rumors: Jordan Addison expected to return soon from concussion
This offseason, the Minnesota Vikings released mainstay wide receiver Adam Thielen from his contract. With that, the wide receiver depth took a bit of a dip, so adding some talent via the draft was a no-brainer. So, with the 23rd overall pick, Minnesota selected Jordan Addison out of USC, who was one of the top prospects at his position. Having Addison lining up alongside Jefferson could create quite the one-two punch in the passing game for the Vikings.
Days after playing in his first preseason game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced on Wednesday that Addison was being placed in concussion protocol after picking up light symptoms. However, O’Connell said that they expect Addison will return by Monday.
“Part of a two-minute drill the other day, just kind of making a catch, going to the ground, just had some very, very light symptoms,” O’Connell said, h/t Sports Illustrated. “We deemed it worthy to be smart with him. He’s currently in the protocol, working his way already through that right now, and expecting to have him as early as potentially Monday.”
With this news, that means that Addison will not be playing in the team’s game on Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.
Addison participated in the team’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, where he hauled in one of three targets for 22 yards. The rookie also had a near-catch along the sideline but was ruled incomplete.
The rookie wideout won’t be playing on Saturday. It will remain to be seen if he will play in their preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.