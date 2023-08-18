Bet365 + BetMGM NFL Bonuses: $200 GUARANTEED Win Plus Two Chances to Cash!
We’ve got a full slate of NFL preseason action this weekend and you can cash in BIG with two stellar sportsbook sign-up promos. Bet365 is giving you a GUARANTEED $200 bonus while BetMGM has a $1,000 no-sweat first bet available!
See below how to claim each offer before this weekend’s matchups.
Bet365 NFL Promo Code
If you sign up for Bet365, deposit $10 or more then bet at least $1 on any game, you’ll win $200 in bonus bets regardless of your wager’s outcome. That’s +20000 odds guaranteed!
All you have to do is sign up for Bet365 (no promo code required), deposit at least $10 then bet $1 or more on any NFL game.
Once your wager settles, you’ll be credited $200 in bonus bets even if you lose. Just be sure you deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus.
Note that Bet365 is only available in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio and Virginia and you must be a new user to qualify. Sign up for Bet365 today to lock in your guaranteed $200 on any game!
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
BetMGM is covering your first wager of up to $1,000. If you lose, you’ll get the funds returned as bonus bets to try again on the house!
Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required) and deposit $10 or more, then your first wager of up to $1,000 will automatically be refunded as bonus bets if you don’t win.
You can bet on anything you want, from an individual game to a futures pick or even a parlay. Though only your first wager will be covered, so choose wisely!
Similar to the above, you must be a new BetMGM user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this offer. Don’t miss out on a $1,000 no-sweat bet – sign up for BetMGM now!
How to Bet on the NFL at Bet365 and BetMGM
Both sportsbooks give users a variety of ways to bet on the NFL, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
Explore each user-friendly interface after you sign up and make your deposits. I recommend spreading your bets around since you’ve got a guaranteed win at Bet365 and two chances to cash at BetMGM!
On top of exclusive offers like these, both sportsbooks also feature exclusive odds boosts, responsible gaming tools, helpful tutorials and rewards programs to keep the profit rolling in.
Sign up for Bet365 and BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER