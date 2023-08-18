Fansided

3 Cardinals John Mozeliak should trade this offseason, 1 to hold on to

By Miranda Remaklus

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Andrew Knizner #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 10, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 10: Andrew Knizner #7 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates a two run home run in the fourth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 10, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 4
Next
Luken Baker, St. Louis Cardinals (Photo by Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images)
Luken Baker, St. Louis Cardinals (Photo by Benjamin Rusnak/Getty Images) /

Cardinals Rumors: Mozeliak should trade Luken Baker

Luken Baker is having a monster season for AAA Memphis. Unfortunately, it’s not translating to success in St. Louis.

In Memphis, Baker is hitting .334/.440/.720. With an OPS of 1.159. He has 22 doubles, 33 home runs, 71 runs, and 93 RBI. But for St. Louis, Baker is hitting .222/.250/.222 with an OPS of .472. It’s frustrating to see his success at Memphis not continue over to St. Louis.

Baker is a young player with a power bat blocked in the Cardinals system. Baker is a first baseman who can also be a designated hitter. Paul Goldschmidt is the Cardinals’ first baseman. The Cardinals have several options for the designated hitter who can hit.

Mozeliak could flip Baker for pitching and other needs. Baker may have success with a change in scenery.

Home/St. Louis Cardinals