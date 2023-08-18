3 Cardinals John Mozeliak should trade this offseason, 1 to hold on to
Cardinals Rumors: Mozeliak should trade Luken Baker
Luken Baker is having a monster season for AAA Memphis. Unfortunately, it’s not translating to success in St. Louis.
In Memphis, Baker is hitting .334/.440/.720. With an OPS of 1.159. He has 22 doubles, 33 home runs, 71 runs, and 93 RBI. But for St. Louis, Baker is hitting .222/.250/.222 with an OPS of .472. It’s frustrating to see his success at Memphis not continue over to St. Louis.
Baker is a young player with a power bat blocked in the Cardinals system. Baker is a first baseman who can also be a designated hitter. Paul Goldschmidt is the Cardinals’ first baseman. The Cardinals have several options for the designated hitter who can hit.
Mozeliak could flip Baker for pitching and other needs. Baker may have success with a change in scenery.