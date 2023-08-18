3 Cardinals John Mozeliak should trade this offseason, 1 to hold on to
Cardinals Rumors: Mozeliak should trade Dylan Carlson
Many expected Dylan Carlson to be moved at the trade deadline. Considering some health concerns, having him available around the deadline was nice, but he is now on the injured list again.
Carlson was once a top prospect in the Cardinals organization, but now the youngster can not seem to stay healthy or focused enough to make an impact.
While a crafty centerfielder, he has struggled mightily at the plate. Lars Nootbaar and Tommy Edman have stepped up and provided tremendous defense in center field. Each has had a better season at-bat for the Cardinals.
While there has been concern that Carlson could go off to another team and turn things around, much like Randy Arozarena, it might be a good idea to see what kind of trade could be made for Carlson and what the return would look like for the Cardinals. If he could help net a big-impact arm, it would be worth Mozeliak considering a trade involving Carlson.