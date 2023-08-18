3 Cardinals John Mozeliak should trade this offseason, 1 to hold on to
Cardinals Rumors: Mozeliak should keep Tyler O’Neill
Tyler O’Neill has had a frustrating season for the Cardinals. Last off-season’s goal was to change his workouts to remain on the field and healthy. Within the first few weeks of the season, manager Oli Marmol publicly criticized O’Neill for a perceived lack of hustle without considering the inclement weather conditions and his effort not to get hurt.
O’Neill ultimately went on the injured list for about two months. He recently made his comeback and has shown off the skills the team and fanbase have expected. O’Neill is hitting .235/.316/.406 and an OPS of .701. He has eight doubles, seven home runs, 23 runs scored, and 16 RBI. Furthermore, having his Gold Glove defense back in left field has been great.
Unless they plan on making a trade, The Cardinals do not have another outfielder who could be better than O’Neill. It would be great to see O’Neill have the security of a contract with the Cardinals after a season where he’s had to prove himself. Going into Spring Training, it would be good for him to have that security and work hard to secure his place as Cardinals left fielder.