All Lance Lynn needed to be dominant again was to leave the White Sox
By Scott Rogust
Lance Lynn is having a resurgence with the Los Angeles Dodgers, after a rough start to the season with the Chicago White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox last made the playoffs in 2021, and appear nowhere close to returning any time soon. That was evident this year, as the team fell out of the running for the postseason rather early, thus pivoting to conduct a fire sale of sorts at the trade deadline. Specifically, those who were set to become free agents in the very near future.
One of those players that ended up getting moved was pitcher Lance Lynn, who struggled this season, as evidenced by his 6.47 ERA in 21 starts. Lynn was moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers, along with reliever Joe Kelly.
A change of scenery, especially to a good team, has worked wonders for Lynn.
On Thursday night, Lynn pitched seven shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, where he recorded three strikeouts and one walk while allowing four hits.
This wasn’t just an anomaly for Lynn on Thursday night. Ever since he joined the Dodgers, he has been, basically, a whole new pitcher.
Lance Lynn having an incredible resurgence with Dodgers
Since his trade to Los Angeles went through on July 28, Lynn has been nearly impossible for opposing teams to score runs off of.
As Blake Harris of the “Inside the Ravine Podcast” points out, Lynn has the third-lowest ERA among all National League pitchers since Aug. 1 with a 1.44 rating. Only Michael Lorezen of the Philadelphia Phillies (1.06) and Bobby Miller of the Dodgers (1.15) have lower ERAs.
In Lynn’s first start with the Dodgers on Aug. 1 against the Oakland Athletics, he surrendered three earned runs on five hits, while striking out seven batters in the 7-3 victory. In his next three starts, Lynn only gave up one earned run, that being a solo homer to Gary Sanchez in their 8-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Aug. 6.
Besides his ERA, Lynn recorded a 0.880 WHIP, 25 strikeouts, and just four walks in 25.0 innings of work.
The Dodgers are in prime position to make the postseason, and Lynn will look to help the team make it back to the World Series for the first time since 2020. He is next in line to start on Wednesday, Aug. 23 against the Cleveland Guardians.