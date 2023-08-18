MLB Rumors: Gerrit Cole trade farce, Cardinals top target, Angels last gasp
MLB Rumors: Absurd Gerrit Cole trade proposal is last thing Yankees need
Sometimes when it comes to local radio shows, guys just start talking. That’s how you end up with an idea like the New York Yankees trading Gerrit Cole.
Evan Roberts of WFAN in New York recently proposed that the Yankees should trade the current AL Cy Young leader this offseason. His reasoning was that New York could replenish its farm system with a king’s ransom of prospect from any potential buyers. Further, he added that all the Yankees are doing right now “with Gerrit Cole is wasting him”.
As noted by Thomas Carrannante of Yanks Go Yard, Roberts is a Mets fan, an organization that just traded away Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer at the deadline. So perhaps that’s coloring this take in a way. But Carrannante also pointed out that Cole had a no-trade clause and an opt-out clause after next season, both of which could diminish his trade value.
More important than any of that, though, the Yankees have been severely mismanaged by Brian Cashman and the like from the front office. This team was built haphazardly with top-heavy stars and inadequate filling of the margins. Taking away one of those stars is not the answer, especially if the trade wouldn’t yield the haul of prospects that a pitcher of Cole’s caliber should.
In reality, this is just noise into the void. But it deserves to be pointed out how truly terrible of an idea this is for the Yankees. Yes, they could lose him at some point in the near future — but the hope is that changes will come and turn things around so they aren’t “wasting” him, to use Roberts’ words.