Mystics vs. Fever prediction and odds for Friday, Aug. 18 (Back Mystics in Delle Donne’s return)
By Peter Dewey
The Washington Mystics are getting healthy at the right time to make a push for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
Shakira Austin, one of the team’s leading scorer, recently returned to the lineup, and superstar Elena Delle Donne (probable) is expected to return against the Indiana Fever on Friday night.
Washington Mystics injury report
- Shakira Austin (day-to-day)
- Kristi Toliver (out)
- Ariel Atkins (probable)
- Elena Delle Donne (probable)
Indiana (8-23) has the worst record in the WNBA for the second straight season, winning just two of its last 10 games.
The Fever are 13-9-1 against the spread as an underdog this season, but it’s also been a terrible team at home, winning just three times in 14 matchups.
Will Delle Donne’s return lead to another Fever loss? Let’s dive into the latest odds:
Mystics vs. Fever odds, spread and total
Mystics vs. Fever prediction and pick
The Mystics are favorites in this game, and rightfully so with Delle Donne expected to return.
The star forward is averaging 18.2 points per game this season while shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc. That should give the Fever and rookie Aliyah Boston fits on the defensive end.
The Fever come into this game with the worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season.
Washington needs to finish the season strong after going 3-7 in its last 10 games, but a lot of that came with Delle Donne out.
If the Mystics can return to their play before she went down, they’ve shown that they are a top team in the East.
I’ll lay the points with the Mystics – even though they’ve struggled against the spread on the road in 2023.
—
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
