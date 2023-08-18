10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
1. Kansas City Chiefs acquire Jonathan Taylor from Indianapolis Colts
Good lord, have mercy. This would be as big as when the Patriots traded for Corey Dillon from the Cincinnati Bengals after the 03-04 season. Dillon would help the Patriots take down the Eagles at the end of Super Bowl XXXIX. If Taylor joins the Colts, load up the red and yellow confetti in Vegas right now.
KC’s offense is heavily predicated on the pass, even though rookie Isaiah Pacheco came up strong at the end of last season. But without a true threat in the backfield, the only thing defenses have to do is to get pressure on Patrick Mahomes, which many have not done (the notable occurrence being Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV).
A strong running game still helps win games in the modern NFL, despite the disrespect that has been given to the running back market. Jonathan Taylor, for the price of two second-round picks, would be enough to provide the Kingdom with another warrior for the attack as they look to defend their crown once again.