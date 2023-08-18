Fansided

10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1

By Sravan Gannavarapu

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 08: Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade OT Tristan Wirfs to the Denver Broncos

It doesn’t make sense from the outskirts: Why would Tampa Bay be willing to trade their best pass protector to a Denver team?

For one, it almost seems that Denver is fully committed to Russell Wilson, and Sean Payton’s aggressive nature is not unknown in the NFL. He will do what it takes to get an offense to be elite.

That starts with the trenches. Denver’s O-Line has not been the same since their Super Bowl 50 win, and even that group had question marks that the defense helped cover up. Wirfs would instantly upgrade the pass protection in Denver, given his resumé and Super Bowl experience (LV vs KC).

Additionally, Tampa Bay gets two first-rounders back, along with Garett Bolles, who is a very productive tackle and would help the Buccaneers tremendously.

The Tom Brady era is over, and it’s time to rebuild and reload. Two first-rounders to make it four over two years will go a long way in helping replenish the team and re-establishing their culture.

