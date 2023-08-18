10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade OT Tristan Wirfs to the Denver Broncos
It doesn’t make sense from the outskirts: Why would Tampa Bay be willing to trade their best pass protector to a Denver team?
For one, it almost seems that Denver is fully committed to Russell Wilson, and Sean Payton’s aggressive nature is not unknown in the NFL. He will do what it takes to get an offense to be elite.
That starts with the trenches. Denver’s O-Line has not been the same since their Super Bowl 50 win, and even that group had question marks that the defense helped cover up. Wirfs would instantly upgrade the pass protection in Denver, given his resumé and Super Bowl experience (LV vs KC).
Additionally, Tampa Bay gets two first-rounders back, along with Garett Bolles, who is a very productive tackle and would help the Buccaneers tremendously.
The Tom Brady era is over, and it’s time to rebuild and reload. Two first-rounders to make it four over two years will go a long way in helping replenish the team and re-establishing their culture.