10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
8. Carolina Panthers trade DT Derrick Brown to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers play in the AFC West. That’s all you really need to know. The Raiders exist, as do Sean Payton and the Broncos. And then, there’s Patrick Mahomes.
Controlling the line of scrimmage is a must in this division, and the Chargers need all the help they can get.
Given what happened in last year’s playoffs, a lack of urgency on the line resulted in a collapse. As such, the time to add beef up front is now, given that Justin Herbert, though he got paid, is in a position to take that next step, despite whatever Emmanuel Acho wants to say.
Carolina is still in a rebuild though they have a potential franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. More picks will be required to help this team get into a position where they can consistently compete for championships. Both sides can walk away from this without blinking and feel satisfied with their returns.