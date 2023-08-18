Fansided

10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1

By Sravan Gannavarapu

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first half of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the first half of their NFL game against the Cleveland Browns at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

8. Carolina Panthers trade DT Derrick Brown to the Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers play in the AFC West. That’s all you really need to know. The Raiders exist, as do Sean Payton and the Broncos. And then, there’s Patrick Mahomes.

Controlling the line of scrimmage is a must in this division, and the Chargers need all the help they can get.

Given what happened in last year’s playoffs, a lack of urgency on the line resulted in a collapse. As such, the time to add beef up front is now, given that Justin Herbert, though he got paid, is in a position to take that next step, despite whatever Emmanuel Acho wants to say.

Carolina is still in a rebuild though they have a potential franchise quarterback in Bryce Young. More picks will be required to help this team get into a position where they can consistently compete for championships. Both sides can walk away from this without blinking and feel satisfied with their returns.

