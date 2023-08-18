Fansided

10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1

By Sravan Gannavarapu

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) /
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 10
Next
TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 5: Ryan Ramczyk, #71 of the New Orleans Saints, walks to the tunnel during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
TAMPA, FL – DECEMBER 5: Ryan Ramczyk, #71 of the New Orleans Saints, walks to the tunnel during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 5, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) /

7. New Orleans Saints trade OT Ryan Ramczyk to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow will eventually get paid along with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. But despite their prowess, they need help up front; Super Bowl LVI showed it. Orlando Brown Jr. was acquired in free agency, but a solid right tackle still is required. Look no further than the Big Easy and its front line for help and stability.

Cincinnati is not usually one to trade their draft picks, but in this case, they package La’el Collins and two second-rounders and ship him to New Orleans for Ryan Ramczyk, who instantly upgrades the offensive line with his durability and leadership. Cincinnati is going for a Super Bowl and needs all the help they can get.

Meanwhile, the Saints are in a division that is very winnable, as is the NFC. If he is indeed the franchise quarterback going forward, Derek Carr needs more talent, and the best way to get that is through the draft. Getting additional draft capital, which the Saints have done well with using the previous years, gives more chances to fill out the roster.

Home/NFL Rumors