10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
7. New Orleans Saints trade OT Ryan Ramczyk to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow will eventually get paid along with Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. But despite their prowess, they need help up front; Super Bowl LVI showed it. Orlando Brown Jr. was acquired in free agency, but a solid right tackle still is required. Look no further than the Big Easy and its front line for help and stability.
Cincinnati is not usually one to trade their draft picks, but in this case, they package La’el Collins and two second-rounders and ship him to New Orleans for Ryan Ramczyk, who instantly upgrades the offensive line with his durability and leadership. Cincinnati is going for a Super Bowl and needs all the help they can get.
Meanwhile, the Saints are in a division that is very winnable, as is the NFC. If he is indeed the franchise quarterback going forward, Derek Carr needs more talent, and the best way to get that is through the draft. Getting additional draft capital, which the Saints have done well with using the previous years, gives more chances to fill out the roster.