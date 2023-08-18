10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
5. New York Giants trade RB Saquon Barkley to the Buffalo Bills
As much as Josh Allen has been prolific when running with the football, the reality is that the wear and tear will eventually catch up. As such, the Bills need a running back to soften the load and make it easier for their franchise quarterback. There could be an option that wears a tad different shade of blue.
The issues with Saquon Barkley and the Giants stem largely from contract disputes. Though he has signed a deal, it is clear that Barkley was looking for more long-term stability. By coming to Buffalo, there is a good chance he will get that, but he also gets an opportunity to compete for a championship. Buffalo has been oh-so-close far too many times. They need that one ring, and this year is an excellent chance to get it.
Getting a dynamic running back that can help control the clock and make it easier for Buffalo’s defense to get rest and energized could be the missing piece of the offense. At this point, giving the G-men a call is worth a shot. On the other hand, this gives New York extra draft capital to build around Daniel Jones.