10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1

By Sravan Gannavarapu

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 4: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Colts 54-19. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 29: Nick Bosa, #97 of the San Francisco, lines up against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
4. San Francisco 49ers trade DE Nick Bosa to the Los Angeles Chargers

Before Jason McCourty was traded to the Patriots, brother Devin told Bill Belichick, “Two McCourtys are better than one.” Needless to say, it panned out. Now, the Chargers make a deal with San Francisco and land Nick Bosa to pair alongside Joey to form an elite pass-rush duo. San Francisco gets compensated well by receiving Khalil Mack in exchange for replacing Bosa.

This is clearly a shot in the dark because the Chargers are sending a lot of draft capital and a talented edge rusher in Mack as part of the package. But sometimes, familiarity is the best scheme. Joey and Nick have played together before (duh), and both would form a duo that could wreak havoc in the AFC West.

Meanwhile, Mack gets to chase a ring in the NFC, and the road to prosperity or an NFC title is substantially less demanding. Philadelphia is, at least for now, the only major threat to San Francisco, that and who’s going to play quarterback. Both sides get an elite edge rusher, while the 49ers get some draft capital to find a QB should Trey Lance (or maybe even Brock Purdy) not pan out.

