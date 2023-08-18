10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
3. Kansas City Chiefs trade DT Chris Jones to the Chicago Bears
In essence, the Bears would trade the two picks they got from Carolina in the Bryce Young swap, use them to land Chris Jones and take him from Kansas City. Most Bears fans will probably not want this deal because they drafted two defensive tackles in Round 2 this past year. That may be true, but Jones is different.
The NFC is a wide-open gate, and if the Bears want to make any statement, they need someone on their team that is instantly recognizable and would force offenses to pay attention to him. That would be Jones. It would be similar to the Khalil Mack trade made by Ryan Pace, but Chicago doesn’t necessarily mortgage their future as they did with Pace.
The current contract dispute between Jones and the Chiefs’ front office gives reason for a trade like this to possibly happen. Chicago will probably try to avoid it, but it wouldn’t be a big surprise if this deal were to go down. It would certainly make for great headlines and put the Bears among the upper-tier teams in the league.