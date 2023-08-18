10 blockbuster NFL trades the league needs before Week 1
2. Arizona Cardinals trade QB Kyler Murray to the Washington Commanders
This would be a stunner. But, given the situation permeating the desert, it appears as if the Cardinals will be focusing heavily on acquiring Caleb Williams to be their next franchise QB, one that has not been seen since Kurt Warner ran the show and led Arizona to a Super Bowl appearance.
Conversely, Washington needs a signal caller and has not had one in a long time. Though the Eagles are the class of the division, Washington’s defense is strong enough to help them win the division, but they need a signal caller. Murray would help provide that for this offense with his mobility and playmaking.
It would cost a bit, but it would help Washington’s offense tremendously if they had a competent signal caller. Despite some issues off the field that aren’t major red flags and warrant extra attention, on the field, Kyler Murray can play. The wild card game against the Rams was rough, but the Commanders need a new face behind center. Murray can step in and help this team right away.