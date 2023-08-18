NFL Rumors: 3 Cowboys who should be traded before Week 1, one player to hold onto
NFL Rumors: Cowboys can’t trade DE Dorance Armstrong despite position surplus
Even if no one could’ve possibly imagined that Micah Parsons would convert from an off-ball linebacker at Penn State to being one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL immediately when the Cowboys drafted him in the first round back in 2021, Dallas has still done a great job of building up the depth on the edge.
Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are an elite defensive end duo, but 2022 second-rounder Sam Williams, 2018 fourth-rounder Dorance Armstrong, veteran Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie Junior Fehoko all have roles to play on this defense. That, however, is too much depth to be kept on the 53-man roster.
Because of the apparent surplus at the position, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report suggested earlier in the offseason that Armstrong could be a trade candidate for the Cowboys to move before Week 1. In terms of clearing up the depth, it would make sense. In terms of keeping what Dallas needs on the roster, though, it’s a move they absolutely shouldn’t even consider.
Armstrong is the ideal depth piece for a Dan Quinn defense at defensive end. He’s never going to wow anyone, but he does his job routinely and solidly against both the run and pass. There isn’t a standout part of his game, but there isn’t a hole either.
While saving $5.8 million against the cap would be enticing in a trade while accruing draft capital, the fact of the matter is that Armstrong will do the Cowboys more good as a rotational piece or injury replacement than the cap savings would serve them. He needs to be on the roster in Week 1 — and not some other team’s that he was traded to.