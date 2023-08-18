NFL Rumors: Erratic Jordan Love, Eagles injuries, 49ers hot take
The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns ended Thursday’s preseason game in a stalemate, tied 18-18. It was an unfortunately eventful night for the Eagles, however, as six different players went down with injuries.
From Ed Kracz at Eagles Today: WR Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder), LB Nolan Smith (shoulder), CB Zech McPhearson (ankle), C Josh Andrews (ankle), WR Tyrie Cleveland, and DT Moro Ojomo (neck) all hit the turf with injuries.
Tyrie Cleveland was notably stretchered off the field with a neck injury while fans did the wave, which didn’t go over well. Both he and rookie Moro Ojomo were diagnosed with neck injuries, but both maintained movement in their outer extremities. Obviously, that’s a positive update and a massive sigh of relief.
Nolan Smith missed the final seven weeks of his college career with a pectoral issue. He was announced to the press box as questionable to return, but ultimately didn’t see the field again. The same can be said for Olamide Zaccheaus, the new Eagles receiver who also banged up his shoulder. It would seem Philadelphia avoided long-term concern on both fronts.
Zach McPhearson was carted off the field with a lower leg injury, which was later confirmed to be a torn Achilles. Josh Andrews was ruled out of the game upon getting hurt.
This is a heap of salt in the wound for the Eagles, who are already awaiting Haason Reddick’s thumb surgery. Philadelphia has a long road to defending their NFC title and will hope for better injury luck in the months to come.