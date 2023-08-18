NFL Rumors: Erratic Jordan Love, Eagles injuries, 49ers hot take
NFL Rumors: Dan Orlovsky thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Sam Darnold
The San Francisco 49ers made it all the way to the NFC championship game last season, only to have literally every quarterback on the roster get hurt. By game’s end, Brock Purdy was playing with a bum shoulder and the Eagles were running up the score en route to another Super Bowl appearance.
The Niners are looking to avoid a repeat affair in 2023, with Brock Purdy flanked by two former No. 3 picks in the QB room: Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. ESPN expert (and former NFL QB) Dan Orlovsky was asked on ‘First Take’ if he thinks the Niners can go all the way with Purdy under center. He said yes, then took it one step further.
Orlovsky thinks the Niners can with the Super Bowl with Purdy or Sam Darnold under center. “[Darnold is] the most talented quarterback they have on the roster, throwing the ball wise.” That’s high praise, but certainly not unfounded. Darnold was a top-3 pick for a reason and the power behind his throws has never been an issue.
Purdy was the 262nd pick in last year’s NFL Draft. His rise to starting QB on a NFC championship team truly came out of left field. He provided more “creativity” than Jimmy Garoppolo, as Orlovsky puts it, and the Niners’ offense took off. Shanahan is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in football and Purdy is surrounded with weapons at every position: Christian McCaffrey at RB, George Kittle at TE, Deebo Samuel at WR. Darnold would have the same accompaniment of weapons at his disposal, not to mention the Niners’ league-best defense.
Darnold has struggled with efficiency so far in his NFL career. He has posted a completion percentage above 60 once in five seasons, with almost as many interceptions (55) as touchdowns (61). Those numbers won’t cut it, but Shanahan is a good bet to get the most out of his QBs. Darnold can zip the ball downfield and create big plays. If he can dethrone Trey Lance for the QB2 spot, maybe we get a taste of Darnold in the regular season.