Tennessee football rumors: Vols trending for 5-star EDGE
Tennessee football could have a Top 10 recruiting class again by Monday as Josh Heupel closes in on a coveted five-star edge rusher.
Josh Heupel has Tennessee football on the rise both on the football field and recruiting trail. As the Volunteers gear up for the 2023 season with hopes of contending for the SEC title and more, they’re also lining up a five-star prize in recruiting.
Jordan Ross, a five-star edge rusher out of Alabama, is set to make his commitment decision on Monday, Aug. 21. He’ll be choosing between Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Texas.
With only a few days left to persuade him to come to Knoxville, it looks like Tennessee is in a good spot according to one expert.
“I think that Tennessee’s been the one to beat here for quite some time,” Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports said. “When you look at this recruitment and you look at the program that has prioritized him the most, the program that has built the best relationship with him, I think that’s Tennessee.”
Tennessee football rumors: Vols favored to land Jordan Ross
Wiltfong said Ross enjoyed his trip to Texas but Tennessee still holds the edge. He implied that Florida and Alabama didn’t make the player enough of a priority to challenge the Vols either.
Ross used his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame to rack up 49 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks as a junior in high school. He ranks No. 1 in the state of Alabama and No. 12 nationally in the 247Sports rankings but the 247Sports composite fits him in at No. 5 and No. 37 respectively.
Tennessee’s class of 2024 ranks No. 11 going into the weekend, with five-star wide receiver Mike Matthews at the top of the haul. But obviously, Heupel and company have their eye on more five-star additions.
Linebackers have been at the forefront recently with four-stars Edwin Spillman and Jordan Burns committing over the last two months. Ross would be the gem of the class if he picks the Vols.