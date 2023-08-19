Women’s World Cup Final: Everything to know about Spain and England
By Oliver Hunt
After 64 games with a total of 32 teams competing, the biggest tournament of the summer is down to just two sides. England and Spain will play the final match of this year’s World Cup on Sunday, and no matter who wins, it will be historic.
This marks the first time that either England or Spain will feature in a World Cup Final.
It also marks the first time that a single coach will have brought two different nations all the way to the final, as Weigman also managed the Netherlands all the way to the last match in 2019.
At the end of the day, there will be a new World Cup winner, with all previous winners having exited the competition by the semi-finals.
Women’s World Cup Final: What to know about Spain
Spain has failed to qualify for seven out of the nine World Cups so far, making their first appearance in 2015, where they exited in the group stage. They made it as far as the Round of 16 in 2019. And now, they’ve got the opportunity to win the whole thing. Spain’s journey hasn’t come without controversy though.
Around this time a year ago, 15 of some of the world’s best players wrote to the Royal Spanish Football Federation stating they would not return to represent their country until changes were made and more support was provided to their team. They pointed out a lack of professionalism and made it clear that they did not approve of head coach Jorge Vilda, pointing out that their mental and emotional well-being was suffering under his management.
Instead of backing their players, the federation backed Vilda, and didn’t call in those 15 players, stating that they would need to issue an apology to the federation if they wanted to represent their country again. While over time, some players had conversations with the federation and the coaches and made their way back to the team. But things still appear to be very fractured for the Spanish team.
Spain didn’t make it out of the group stage unscathed, falling to Japan in a disappointing 4-0 loss. But they’ve recovered well since then, winning their Round of 16 match with a 5-1 victory against Switzerland. They took down the 2019 runner-ups when they defeated the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, and had the same 2-1 scoreline when they won against the Swedish in the semis to advance to their first World Cup Final.
Spain’s strategy has been ever-evolving, including a wide range of rotation and varying starting lineups. It’s highly likely we’ll see another different lineup from the Spanish tomorrow morning. There are many standouts on this Spanish squad, but fans will want to keep an eye out for young superstar Aitana Bonmatí, who commands things in the midfield for Spain and sets the tempo with her incredible technical skills. Which Spain will need if they’re going to take down the English.
Women’s World Cup Final: What to know about England
On the other side of the coin, the English have heavy expectations on them for this final. It’s their first World Cup Final appearance, and it’s been a long time coming for this team that has previously gone out in the semi-finals three tournaments in a row. Their manager, Sarina Wiegman, is one of the most successful coaches in the women’s game. She’s taken England on their most successful run ever, having managed a total of 38 games with this team, and 32 of those have been wins.
The English have had a successful tournament so far, being one of three teams to get out of the group stage without losing a match. They struggled against Nigeria and ended up having to put that game away on penalties to continue on. But Chloe Kelly came in clutch to sink the final penalty and send England through. However, they lost one of their star strikers when Lauren James was sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct, stepping on Michelle Alozie of Nigeria, and earning a two-game suspension that would see her on the bench until the final.
But one of England’s greatest strengths has always been adaptability, and even though they’ve been rocked by injuries and suspensions, Wiegman has the unique ability to make it appear as though her team hasn’t changed at all. Through rotation and like-for-like talent, the Lionesses utilize their depth expertly to maintain a high level of composure no matter who they’re playing. They took advantage of this against Colombia, when Ella Toone slid into the opening lineup for James, helping the English to win that match 2-1.
They showed up big time against Australia as well, with impressive performances and perseverance to lead to a 3-1 victory and their first-ever final appearance.
Both teams will want to get on the board early here, and this game will be lost and won on backlines. With their usual three-back formation, the Lionesses will have their hands full trying to stop the high-pressing Spanish who like to have the ball at their feet. Likewise on the other end of the field, if Spain gives an inch of space to the likes of Alessia Russo or Lauren Hemp, they’re going to be in trouble.
A new World Cup champion will be crowned when England and Spain meet in Australia for the World Cup Final at 6:00 am ET on Aug. 20.