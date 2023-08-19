3 Chicago White Sox free agents the franchise should let go, 1 to re-sign
By Kevin Henry
Chicago White Sox: Tim Anderson is a free agent to let go
We are slightly bending the rules here since the White Sox have a team option in place for the 2024 season and, if it is executed, Anderson would be back with the team in 2024 for $14 million. There is a $1 million buyout in place for that contract, per Cot’s Contracts, so it makes sense that the White Sox would exercise that side of the equation after what has been a tumultuous season for the All-Star shortstop.
It remains to be seen what kind of impact Anderson will have in late August and September after he returns from his MLB-mandated suspension following a much-publicized melee between the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians. However, unless it is a marked change in both attitude and production on the field, it would make sense for the White Sox to try to save the money and renegotiate a deal with Anderson that could be longer term and less money if they indeed want him back.
To bring him back at that price while posting minus-1.7 bWAR this season and posting an OPS+ of 58 while hitting just one home run in 370 at-bats makes no sense.
The White Sox will likely roll the bones on Anderson’s down season and incidents, including one reportedly in the clubhouse with Grandal, on other teams backing away from him and looking to come in at a lower price. It’s part of the business of baseball, and Anderson is about to be a case study in the subject.