Braves Rumors: 3 players Alex Anthopoulos should trade this offseason, 1 to keep
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Marcell Ozuna’s value will never be higher
Alex Anthopoulos has a chance to make good on arguably his only mistake as head of Braves baseball operations. Seemingly out of nowhere, Marcell Ozuna has turned his season around. Ozuna is one of the best pure power hitters in baseball when he’s on, but Atlanta is lucky enough to have a team full of players who can hit the ball out of the park in any given at bat.
Ozuna has done enough to wear out his welcome off the field. In fact, Anthopoulos likely would have parted ways with Ozuna prior to this season if it weren’t for his contract. However, that deal is no longer an albatross if Ozuna can deliver 20-25 home runs a season with a batting average above .250.
Ozuna is under contract through the 2024 season. It’s an affordable price tag, too, if we’re going by this season’s statistics. I made the argument for the Braves to trade Ozuna away just a few days ago:
"“Considering Ozuna’s rough off-field history, it might make some sense for Anthopoulos to sell high on the slugger, who is primarily used as a designated hitter anyway. Doing so could make room for a free-agent or trade addition, or potential Travis d’Arnaud to be the full-time DH. Vaughn Grissom, also mentioned earlier in this piece, would thrive in a spot where he only had to worry about his bat, rather than his glove.”"
Atlanta should get what they can for Ozuna while the bidding is hot. If he continues to hit at this rate, trade him this winter.