Braves Rumors: 3 players Alex Anthopoulos should trade this offseason, 1 to keep
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Is there a place for Vaughn Grissom on this roster?
At some point, the Braves have to make a decision as it pertains to shortstop Vaughn Grissom. While his bat is one of the most polished in Atlanta’s system, Grissom continues to struggle to make much of an impact defensively. That limits his potential on this roster, specifically, as Ozzie Albies and Orlando Arcia have their respective positions on lockdown.
So, what does that mean for Grissom? If a winter working out with Ron Washington won’t do the trick, perhaps nothing will. The Braves still think highly of Grissom, evidenced by their decision not to trade him at this year’s deadline.
Grissom is one of the best remaining Braves trade assets if they’re to improve the roster without tearing it apart. He’s signed long-term on an affordable price tag. FanSided’s Kristen Wong made the case for trading Grissom prior to the deadline, and that same case theory can be applied to the offseason:
"“Both Grissom and Shewmake were rightfully considered young rising stars for the Braves organization, and so far in the 2023 season, it’s becoming abundantly clear who’s on a straighter trajectory to success. Trade Grissom, get a decent return to boost the team’s World Series-winning hopes, and trust that Shewmake will develop into the player they need him to be.”"
Shewmake is a serviceable backup shortstop defensively, as is the newly-acquired Nicky Lopez. Grissom is overkill, especially considering what the Braves can get in return.