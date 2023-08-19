Braves Rumors: 3 players Alex Anthopoulos should trade this offseason, 1 to keep
By Mark Powell
Braves Rumors: Trading Travis d’Arnaud is not in team’s best interest
Travis d’Arnaud brings a lot to the table for Atlanta, which is likely why they extend him in the first place. d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy form one of the best catching duos in the sport, plus the former’s bat is solid enough to be a full-time DH when called upon.
Murphy has taken a number of licks of late, as pointed out by Mark Bowman.
I wrote about the injury concerns for Murphy long term, and the need for d’Arnaud as depth, on Saturday:
"“Murphy himself has been one of the best players in baseball, period, in 2023, and most seasons would be among the NL MVP frontrunners. Sadly, his own teammates (Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson) have taken that honor away from him. d’Arnaud signed a new contract this season and is expected to be around for the long haul, despite some pundits assuming he would be traded before the deadline. It’s these moments — the dog days of summer with Murphy taking a beating — where d’Arnaud could be most valuable.”"
Catchers are valuable on the trade market, sure, but dealing d’Arnaud would be a mistake for an Atlanta team that knows how to best employ him.