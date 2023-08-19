Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones latest, Justyn Ross value, potential trade bait?
By Mark Powell
Chiefs Rumors: What’s the latest with Chris Jones?
Kansas City football fans are eagerly awaiting the push notification informing them that Chris Jones has reported to Chiefs practice and agreed to a long-term contract agreement. However, that process has proven to be a slow one with Jones’ representatives and the Chiefs front office.
The latest update on Jones is a relatively simple one — he has missed the entirely of KC’s training camp. Thankfully, Jones is a veteran and doesn’t exactly need a ton of practice reps to return to form. He even laughed off the thought he’d be out of shape when he does report on social media.
https://twitter.com/StoneColdJones/status/1692615841332822075
It’s unclear what Jones’s expectations are for a new contract. If he wants Aaron Donald money, that’s likely out of the question for the Chiefs front office. However, if he’s aiming for something a little more modest that keeps him in Kansas City at a fair price tag, then we’re talking.
Jones knows this his last, best chance to receive a major payday. The timing lines up, as he just cross the 30-year-old threshold. However, defensive line isn’t necessarily a position which shows a giant dip in production as a player enters his 30’s. As for Brett Veach, he’s made his position clear. He won’t trade Jones under any circumstances.
He’s also not going to jeopardize the dynasty he’s built for one player, and that’s the issue at hand.