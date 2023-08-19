3 Chicago Cubs Jed Hoyer should trade this offseason, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
Cubs trade to make: Kyle Hendricks
Depending on the starting pitching market in free agency, it could be wise for the Cubs to use their club option for Kyle Hendricks, which would pay him $16 million. Hendricks value is somewhere in the $15 million to $20 million range at his best. So far this season, he has an ERA of four. If those numbers hold up or even improve some, Chicago could trade Hendricks in a market that is sure to be hungry for reliable starting pitching.
Chicago opted to hold on to Hendricks at the trade deadline, as they did the majority of their assets, in hopes of making a playoff run. If they fail to make the postseason, then what’s the point of holding onto the longtime Cub?
The Professor has been one of the longest-tenured Cubs on the roster. He’s a fan favorite in Chicago, but has struggled to stay healthy the last few years. Trading him while his value is high for a younger replacement, or to replenish the farm system, makes sense.
Hendricks has taken a step back in his last few starts, but he’s a bit of a modern marvel. In a league that is increasingly reliant on high velocity, Hendricks is part of the old guard. He knows how to pitch, rather than throwing balls by hitters.
"“Being a guy coming through the minor leagues who was not a heavy fastball kind of guy, Kyle was somebody that I could look at as a roadmap to how I could have success,” Cubs teammate Mark Leiter Jr. said. “To get the opportunity to be his teammate and get a close look at the preparation and the work that he puts in — when you’ve already been an admirer from afar — is a privilege.”"
Still, Hendricks clock is ticking. Now could be the time to part ways.