3 Chicago Cubs Jed Hoyer should trade this offseason, 1 to hold onto
By Mark Powell
Cubs not to trade: Cody Bellinger
If Chicago is lucky, they’ll be able to agree to a long-term extension with Cody Bellinger this offseason. Bellinger has found his stroke, and is starting to resemble the MVP-caliber player he was in his prime with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That’s incredibly valuable, which is why he was mentioned as a trade candidate around the deadline. He also has a mutual $12 million option this offseason.
There’s no chance Bellinger hangs around for that price, especially on a free-agent market that is lacking true sluggers. A natural fit for Bellinger would be the Houston Astros, among others, as he can play first base or a corner outfield spot.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale put a price on Bellinger’s next contract, and it could be a little out of Hoyer’s price range:
"“He’s had a big year, so I would think that there will be a massive price tag on him, over $100 million. So I think he’s going to be sitting out until next February, signing right around spring training… I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for at least $150 million.”"
Yet, with Chicago’s window opening, Bellinger is the kind of player they should keep around. He has positional flexibility and offers tremendous power at his best. Assuming he has made the right adjustments to guarantee this level of production carries over to 2024 and beyond, trading Bellinger is not an option.