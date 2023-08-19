Joey Porter Jr. gives first INT to his dad, Steelers legend in emotional gesture
By Mark Powell
Joey Porter, Jr. recorded his first interception as a pro on Saturday night against the Bills. The Steelers rookie gave the ball to his dad, Pittsburgh legend Joey Porter Sr.
Joey Porter is a dad now, if you want to feel old. Want to feel even older? Porter’s kid, Joey Porter, Jr., just recorded his first career interception in black and gold.
I’m dating myself, but I remember watching Porter Sr. terrorize opposing offenses during his heyday, also in the Steel City. Porter Jr. spent his college days not far away in State College at Penn State, and it was a natural fit for Omar Khan to select him with pick No. 32.
JPJ grew up around the Steelers facility, often under the wing of his father. Now, everything has come full circle, with Porter, Jr. playing his first professional game and intercepting a pass from Matt Barkley.
Porter Jr.’s first career interception was an easy one, as Barkley threw the ball right to him in tight coverage. If the Steelers are lucky, JPJ will slide right into that CB2 role. It’s what they envisioned when they drafted him.
Joey Porter Sr., likely the player readers are most familiar with at this point, received the game ball from his son.
If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye, nothing will.
The joy for football was passed down from father to son. Now, Peezy is on the receiving end of a memorable moment.
Call me crazy, but I’d trade this singular moment for Chase Claypool any day of the week. I’m a bit biased, though. While I’m not a Penn State fan, I admired JPJ from afar. I also grew up a Steelers fan, and watched Porter Sr. emerge as one of the best pass rushers in football on a defense any right-minded offense rightly feared.
Those defenses don’t exist anymore, either via roster construction or by force thanks to new NFL rules. Porter Sr. was a member of the old guard. Now, his son builds upon his legacy.