MLB Rumors: 3 Yankees who won’t survive an offseason roster purge
The Yankees are going to go through an offseason roster purge after an awful 2023 campaign. These three players will be easy to walk away from.
There’s still a slim chance the Yankees make the playoffs in 2023. Realistically though, most fans are ready for the season to just end already. Then Brian Cashman and company can get to work fixing the mess they’ve made of the roster.
The 2024 edition of the Bronx Bombers is sure to look different from the current lineup and rotation.
Which players are certain to be part of the purge?
Yankees offseason roster purge will mean the end of Josh Donaldson
The Josh Donaldson trade is front and center in discussions about the failures of the Brian Cashman era. The first step towards the Yankees GM getting things turned around will be to get Donaldson gone.
Donaldson is on the IL with a calf injury, a merciful development that took him out of the lineup during a career-worst season. He’s slashing .142/.225/.434 with a miserable OPS+ of 77.
Donaldson and the Yankees have a mutual option for 2024. It’s safe to say that option won’t be activated and the third baseman will be heading for free agency.
From the Yankees’ perspective, good riddance.
Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean New York is totally free of Donaldson’s contract in 2024. They still owe him a $6 million vesting option either way.