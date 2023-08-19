MLB Rumors: 3 Yankees who won’t survive an offseason roster purge
Yankees offseason roster purge will put Luis Severino out of his misery
Luis Severino has had an unfathomably terrible 2023 season, which is certainly not what he hoped for in a contract year. He’s posted a career-worst ERA of 7.98 with a 2-8 record. His ERA+ of 53 is the worst on the team by a wide margin.
The pitcher himself said he feels like “the worst pitcher in the game.” And he’s not far off in terms of the numbers.
Severino has been so bad this year, there’s almost an argument to see if New York could bring him back on a cheap new deal. Chances are, that’s not the route they’ll take though. Someone will bet on the pitcher regaining his previous form but it won’t be the Yankees. Cashman can’t afford to take that risk when so much of the roster needs transforming.
Severino had the chance to prove the Yankees should shell out to keep him on board. Instead, he’s given them every reason to move on and never look back.